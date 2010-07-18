11

views
Unfave

MainOne Highlights Importance of Routing Local Internet Traffic within Africa 

By Emma Okonji MainOne, a connectivity and data centre solutions company, with footprint across West Africa, has reiterated the importance of internet traffic domiciliation as a key requirement for growing the internet ecosystem in Africa. Speaking at the just concluded African Peering and Interconnection Forum (AfPIF), MainOne’s Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Funke Opeke, challenged the […]
Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added September 03, 2017
from This Day News

Related Nigerian News

  1. MainOne Highlights Importance of Routing Local Internet Traffic within Africa 
    added September 03, 2017 from This Day News
  2. Experts highlight importance of insurance to economic growth
    added October 30, 2016 from The Punch News
  3. CIBN highlights importance of MSMEs in economic recovery
    added September 08, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. Affordable internet pricing elusive as telcos, ISPs shun N35m IXPN
    added July 18, 2010 from Businessday Nigeria
  5. CIBN Conference: Ajibola Highlights Importance of MSMEs in Economy Recovery
    added September 25, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog