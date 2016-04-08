login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
‘Ndigbo preferred “death in the process of fighting … dignity rather than eternal slavery”
Making people happy with my music, my greatest accomplishment —Wizkid
Shun usury, haram business, Sheikh Adelakun urges Muslims
Avoid being wasteful
The fun in Ramadan
Trending Nigerian News
Quit order: Igbo living in North relocate wives, children
Reps call for hitch free Immigration recruitment exercise
We’ ll ensure FG immortalises MKO Abiola – Ogun govt
Man City sign Ederson
Messi agrees new five-year Barcelona deal
10
views
Making people happy with my music, my greatest accomplishment —Wizkid
Added June 08, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
We’ll make fans happy with Eagles defeat –Mbesuma
added September 27, 2016 from
The Punch News
Don Jazzy says Nigerian Music keeps People Happy through the Country’s Struggles & American Artistes Aren’t Fully Ready to Adopt Our Sound Yet
added August 18, 2016 from
Bella Naija
I paid for my videos even while I was with Kennis Music –Jaywon
added December 02, 2016 from
The Punch News
Why I had a secret wedding and never share photos of my husband online - Di’ja
added November 25, 2016 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
'I am happy with my girlfriend, I don't entertain other girls'- Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong tells LIB
added April 08, 2016 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us