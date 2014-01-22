13

views
Unfave

Malala Yousafzai joins Twitter, Vows to continue “fighting for girls”

19-year old Girls Education activist and Nobel Peace Prize recipient Malala Yousafzai has joined Twitter on Friday. The activist, who survived a gunshot to the head by a Taliban gunman while fighting for girls’ rights to education in Pakistan, said she will continue to fight for girls’ rights. She said she joined the social network […] The post Malala Yousafzai joins Twitter, Vows to continue “fighting for girls” appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added July 07, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. Shekau vows to continue attacks, military dismisses video
    added December 29, 2016 from The Punch News
  2. Mass sack: NUBIFIE vows to continue clampdown on erring banks
    added June 20, 2016 from Tribune News
  3. Judge denies Metuh’s petition, vows to continue trial
    added March 17, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. College of Education lecturers vow to continue month-long strike
    added January 27, 2014 from The Punch News
  5. South Sudan rebel leader vows to bring down government
    added January 22, 2014 from The Punch News