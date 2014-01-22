19-year old Girls Education activist and Nobel Peace Prize recipient Malala Yousafzai has joined Twitter on Friday. The activist, who survived a gunshot to the head by a Taliban gunman while fighting for girls’ rights to education in Pakistan, said she will continue to fight for girls’ rights. She said she joined the social network […] The post Malala Yousafzai joins Twitter, Vows to continue “fighting for girls” appeared first on BellaNaija.

