33

views
Unfave

Malawi health worker to face disciplinary action for having sex during working hours

An unidentified health worker at the Chikhwawa District Hospital will face disciplinary action after he was found having sex during working hours. The man was said to have left a long queue of people in need of his services to have quick romps but took an hour long sex with a woman in one of the rooms at the hospital. Angry patients who suspected his moves alerted the hospital officials and
Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog

Added February 02, 2017
from Linda Ikeji Blog

Related Nigerian News

  1. Malawi health worker to face disciplinary action for having sex during working hours
    added February 02, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  2. 10 youth corps members in Edo to face disciplinary action
    added June 16, 2011 from Vanguard News
  3. Insubordination: Military-trained policemen may face disciplinary action
    added May 10, 2015 from The Punch News
  4. Cuba Contributing 165 health workers to Sierra Leone, But WHO Says 1500 Needed
    added September 12, 2014 from Sahara Reporters
  5. Delta asks health workers to end strike
    added August 12, 2010 from Guardian News