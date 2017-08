Idris Adesina WNBA star, Evelyn Akhator, continued her impressive run in the 2017 FIBA Africa Championship for Women in Mali as Nigeria swept Ivory Coast aside 98-43 in the quarterfinal on Friday to qualify for the semifinal of the competition. D’Tigress play hosts Mali in the semifinal today. Mali defeated Egypt 90-50 in the third […]

Added August 25, 2017

The Punch News