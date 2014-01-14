9

views
Unfave

Mama Isabella, Sinach inspire me into music —Rising gospel singer, Uviesere

Added July 14, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Mama Isabella, Sinach inspire me into music —Rising gospel singer, Uviesere
    added July 14, 2017 from Vanguard News
  2. A guitar inspired me into music – Abisola
    added January 14, 2014 from The Punch News
  3. I went into music because football didn’t work out –Gabzy
    added October 21, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. BN TV: Praiz talks about his “Unexpected” Journey into Music and how he had to squat with Friends after Winning Project Fame Season 1
    added August 04, 2016 from Bella Naija
  5. Fela inspired me to become a saxophonist –Kunle Ajayi
    added February 26, 2016 from The Punch News