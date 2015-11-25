Man allegedly parks his car on Third Mainland bridge and attempts to jump, but was stopped in time by good samaritans
According to IG user Olamilekan Abayomi , 'a man parked his car on 3rd Mainland bridge and intended to jump off, fortunately, his friend and other passersby were there to prevent him from jumping as they led him off the bridge. There was also a policeman at he scene. One of the eyewitnesses could be heard saying..."let him follow the policemen".
Added January 16, 2017
