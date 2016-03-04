login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Unexploded civil war bomb discovered in Oji River – Enugu police
Man bags 3 years jail term for threatening to kill Obama
Shettima condemns Boko Haram attack on NNPC, Unimaid staff
Breaking: Ex- Jigawa Governor Turaki released
One Nigerian makes the real Ronaldo's dream team
Trending Nigerian News
Police rescue abducted colleague, kill 4 kidnappers
Buhari is not treating ‘mere malaria’ and he did not tell us when he will return – Umahi
Glo, Etisalat lose internet users as MTN, Airtel gain
Bombings: Bad weather affecting raids on Boko Haram – NAF
South Africa mobile operator MTN to swing back into profit
4
views
Man bags 3 years jail term for threatening to kill Obama
Added July 27, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
Man bags four-year jail term for burglary, stealing
added November 30, 2016 from
The Punch News
Man bags five months jail term for stealing cock
added August 18, 2016 from
The Punch News
Couple bags 14 years jail term for human trafficking
added September 27, 2016 from
The Punch News
Woman bags four-year jail term for torturing 12-year-old
added June 21, 2016 from
The Punch News
Female 2:1 Graduate of UNN Bags 7 Years Jail Term For Producing & Selling Fake Drugs To The Public
added March 04, 2016 from
Woman.ng
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us