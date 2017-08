A man has been charged with murder after shooting dead his naked wife and her lover when he caught the pair having sex. Forty-two-year-old Juan Carlos Garcia is believed to have admitted to killing his 39-year-old wife, Sandra Castellanos, and her 35-year-old boyfriend Noe Gomez, at their family home in Atlantico, Colombia. The security guard […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added August 09, 2017

from The Punch News