29

views
Unfave

Man City to dump Iheanacho

Added May 15, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Man City to dump Iheanacho
    added May 15, 2017 from Vanguard News
  2. Kelechi Iheanacho, Sergio Aguero and Man city players visit Great Wall of China to show off new jerseys (photos)
    added July 25, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. Kelechi Iheanacho: Man City to block Nigeria striker from playing at Olympics
    added July 04, 2016 from BBC Nigerian News
  4. F.A CUP: Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez scores extratime screamer in 2-1 win over Man City to set up epic final with Chelsea
    added April 23, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. Man City to send Iheanacho to Ghana
    added December 17, 2013 from Vanguard News