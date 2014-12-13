18

views
Unfave

Man dies after drinks 3 litres of vodka

Added May 31, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Man dies after drinks 3 litres of vodka
    added May 31, 2017 from Vanguard News
  2. Imo Man Dies After Drinking 20 Sachets of Gin in N500 Bet
    added July 29, 2015 from Bella Naija
  3. Ebonyi Man Dies After Reportedly Consuming 8 Cans of Energy Drinks at Once During Bet
    added December 13, 2014 from Bella Naija
  4. 12 die after drinking bootleg alcohol
    added May 17, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. Three die after drinking palm wine mixed with concoction
    added February 15, 2017 from The Punch News