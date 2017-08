A man has been arrested for “digging up the corpse of his ex-girlfriend and burning it after claiming he was being haunted by her spirit”. The young lady reportedly committed suicide by hanging five years ago when she was 17 years old. The man, named as 30-year-old Yuriy Golovin, is said to have dug up […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added August 26, 2017

from The Punch News