By Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti For defiling a four-year-old step daughter, a randy 57-year-old man, David Oluwatoba, has been jailed for 14 years by an Ado Ekiti High Court. Delivering her judgment, Justice Toyin Abodunde held that the prosecution has proved the case of rape beyond reasonable doubt considering the weight of evidence before […]

Added June 01, 2017

from This Day News