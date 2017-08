Eromosele Abiodun The President of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Dr. Frank Udemba Jacobs has described the Lagos Deep Offshore Logistic (LADOL) Free Zone as a haven for investment and job creation opportunities. The MAN boss stated this during a facility tour of LADOL base. “I wish to express my appreciation for the warm hospitality […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added August 24, 2017

from This Day News