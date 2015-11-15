19

views
Unfave

Man murders his wife, then pretends to be her on Facebook

Found the heartbreaking story on MediaTakeOut. Read below... A 42 year old man named George Joseph McShane is being charged with murdering his wife. Police found him Tuesday, with his engine running in the garage of his home after he was reportedly trying to kill himself, police said. When police searched the house, they found the dead body of his wife Kristen McShane, police said. Police
Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog

Added January 15, 2017
from Linda Ikeji Blog

Related Nigerian News

  1. Man murders his wife, then pretends to be her on Facebook
    added January 15, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  2. Man murders estrange wife before attempting suicide in Kenya (Photos)
    added November 14, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. Photos: Man pretending to be a woman to obtain money from men arrested in Uganda
    added November 29, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. Man makes his wife walk down the street naked after catching her sending nudes to other men and you won't believe where it happened
    added January 19, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. Woman who survived Paris terror attack by pretending to be dead shares harrowing account of her experience
    added November 15, 2015 from Linda Ikeji Blog