Man on trial for slapping 10-year-old boy

Michael Aliu, 25, on Monday appeared before a Surulere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos where he pleaded guilty to assaulting a 10-year-old boy. The accused admitted before the court that he slapped his victim in the face and caused him injury. Earlier, the prosecutor, Sgt. Anthonia Osayande, had told the court that the accused committed the […] The post Man on trial for slapping 10-year-old boy appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
Added January 16, 2017
from The Punch News

