19

views
Unfave

Man rapes prostitute in lagos

Added April 11, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Man rapes sister-in-law
    added February 22, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. Five men gang-rape trader in Lagos, two arrested
    added October 27, 2016 from The Punch News
  3. Family man hangs self in Lagos hotel
    added November 02, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. Container crushes man to death in Lagos
    added February 21, 2011 from 234Next
  5. Man rapes prostitute in lagos
    added April 11, 2017 from Vanguard News