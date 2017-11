A 45-year-old businessman, Garbar Pakachi, on Thursday approached a Nyanya Customary Court, Abuja, to dissolve his 22-year marriage over his wife’s inability to cook on a daily basis. Pakachi in his divorce petition alleged that since he married Martha Ahmed, he has never known peace. “Since I got married to my wife, we have never […]

November 16, 2017

