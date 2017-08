A man arrested under the Terrorism Act after deliberately driving at police outside Queen Elizabeth II’s Buckingham Palace residence in London had a “four-foot sword” in his car, police said on Saturday. Upon being challenged by officers, the 26-year-old attacker “reached for what we now know to be a four-foot sword which was in the […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added August 26, 2017

from The Punch News