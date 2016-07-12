14

views
Unfave

Man stabs, defecates in trader’s shop for refusing to sell goods to him

Added March 31, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Man stabs, defecates in trader’s shop for refusing to sell goods to him
    added March 31, 2017 from Vanguard News
  2. Man, 30, arraigned for allegedly defecating in trader’s shop
    added March 31, 2017 from The Punch News
  3. Suspects Remove Trader’s Heart for Money Ritual after Failing to Rob him of N10m they Thought he had
    added March 25, 2017 from Bella Naija
  4. Bomb explosion injures 29, man stabs eight in US
    added September 18, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. Man cuts off dead son’s head for ritual
    added July 12, 2016 from The Punch News