A Nigerian Toyin Dawodu, has filed a lawsuit at the Federal High Court, Abuja compelling the Senate to ascertain the health status of President Muhammadu Buhari. In a statement released by Dawodu, he said he instructed his attorneys from Forthright Chambers and Lawyers for Citizens Advocacy of Nigeria to file a lawsuit compelling the Nigerian Senate to constitute a medical […] The post Man sues Senate Compelling it to Ascertain Buhari’s Health Status appeared first on BellaNaija.

Added June 30, 2017

