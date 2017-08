With improved quality of life and good management, persons with the sickle cell disease can live normal lives and achieve their aspirations. Martins Ifijeh writes Tunde and his wife Kemi both have the AS genotype. They knew this before they got married, but were optimistic they would not give birth to children with SS genotype. […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added August 02, 2017

from This Day News