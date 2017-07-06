“The thing go skrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrra…” Rave of the moment Michael Dapaah otherwise known as Big Shaq has dropped the music video for his trending single “Mans Not Hot“. The video captures his BET Hip Hop Awards attendance this year where he met with superstar disc jockey DJ Khaled, Lil Yatchy and other big stars. The video […] The post Mans Not Hot! DJ Khaled, Lil Yatchy feature in Big Shaq’s Music Video for Trending Single | Watch on BN appeared first on BellaNaija ...

Added October 26, 2017

