Diego Maradona stated his desire to have another coaching opportunity with the Argentina national team, after Tuesday’s 4-2 defeat in a friendly against Nigeria. Nigeria fought back from two goals down in the match staged in Krasnodar, while Jorge Sampaoli’s side was without Lionel Messi for their second of two matches in Russia. Maradona, a […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added November 16, 2017

from The Punch News