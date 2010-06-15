Marginal Rise in Allocation as FG, States, LGs Share N400bn for December

By Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja Monthly share of the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) to the three tiers of government recorded a marginal increase in December 2016, from N386.879 in November to N400 billion. The December allocation, which is N13.1 billion higher than the preceding month (November), is however lower than N420 billion shared […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added January 20, 2017

from This Day News

