Chukwudi Akasike and Afeez Hanafi A power surge in a residence in Rumuomoi/Rumuorosi, in the Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State has claimed lives of a nursing mother, her husband and a 50-year-old cobbler. The couple, who were said to be in their 20s, were reportedly killed after having contacts with burglar-proof bars at […] The post Married couple, cobbler electrocuted in Rivers appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added February 21, 2017

from The Punch News

