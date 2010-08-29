23

Married couple, cobbler electrocuted in Rivers

Chukwudi Akasike and Afeez Hanafi A power surge in a residence in Rumuomoi/Rumuorosi, in the Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State has claimed lives of a nursing mother, her husband and a 50-year-old cobbler. The couple, who were said to be in their 20s, were reportedly killed after having contacts with burglar-proof bars at […] The post Married couple, cobbler electrocuted in Rivers appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
