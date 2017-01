Nseobong Okon-Ekong and Laleye Dipo in Minna Fame comes in many ways. For Mohammed Bello Masaba, the Bida, Niger State-based Islamic cleric who died at the weekend, his rise to global prominence was linked to marriage to 97 wives, an unprecedented nuptial liberty which attracted attention worldwide. Reports put the time of his death at […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added January 28, 2017

from This Day News