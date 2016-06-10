login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Boston Celtics win NBA draft lottery, Lakers second
Police arrest 2 over killing of Enugu State Deputy Governor’s orderly
1.14m candidates sat for UTME in four days -Jamb
FG condemns mutiny in Cote D’Ivoire
ATBUTH Disburses N3.7m Donated by Dogara, Other Lawmakers to Patients
Trending Nigerian News
'Canadian Kardashians' received emergency travel documents to escape from Nigeria - CBC.ca
Makarfi-led PDP Asks State Chapters to Use Alternative Parties for Coming Polls
Slaughter of Africa's Donkeys for China Hurts Poor Farmers
Not allowing education to hold me hostage worked for me — Ayo Benson
Govt should improve prisons not meddle in domestic violence – Mercy Aigbe’s husband
15
views
Masari demotes principal, head teacher
Added May 17, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
Katsina gov demotes Principal, Head teacher
added May 17, 2017 from
The Punch News
Exam malpractice: Five principals demoted to classroom teachers
added April 14, 2017 from
The Punch News
Five principals demoted to classroom teachers for aiding cheating
added April 14, 2017 from
The Punch News
Keshi was special—Head teachers
added June 10, 2016 from
Tribune News
Photo: Head teacher rapes 13-year-old girl as punishment for not finishing her homework
added November 26, 2016 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us