Floyd Mayweather says his “legacy is on the line” when he takes on Conor McGregor in Las Vegas next Saturday night. But the American, who is unbeaten as a pro, says he has based his career on taking risks when necessary. The 40-year-old is a hot favourite to take his record to 50-0 next week […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added August 18, 2017

from This Day News

