Floyd Mayweather says his “legacy is on the line” when he takes on Conor McGregor in Las Vegas next Saturday night. But the American, who is unbeaten as a pro, says he has based his career on taking risks when necessary. The 40-year-old is a hot favourite to take his record to 50-0 next week […]
Read the rest of the story on This Day News
Added August 18, 2017
from This Day News
Related Nigerian News
- Former Bayern Captain Claims Ancelotti’s Job Is On The Line
added August 08, 2017 from Complete Sports
- Tope Aluko, who made allegations on the 2014 Ekiti election says his life is now in danger
added February 02, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
- "If I'm laying down with a man butt-naked and his condom is on, and I say no, it means no"- Amber Rose
added February 19, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
- Ticks infestation is on the increase. Protect your pet!
added October 27, 2016 from The Punch News
- “That’s My Life, Whatever They Did, I Always Thought I Could Do” – Engineer Mayen Modupeola Adetiba Is On The Last Episode Of King Women
added June 29, 2017 from Woman.ng