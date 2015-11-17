12

views
Unfave

Mayweather says Trump spoke like a “real man” for infamous “Grab them by the p****” comment

Undefeated boxing champion Floyd Mayweather has said that Donald Trump‘s infamous “grab them by the p****” comments reflect how a “real man speaks”. Mayweather made this known in an exclusive interview with Hollywood Unlocked released earlier this week. Trump made the comment on an Access Hollywood tape in a private conversation with host Billy Bush. […] The post Mayweather says Trump spoke like a “real man” for infamous “Grab them by the p ...
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added September 15, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. Mayweather says Trump spoke like a “real man” for infamous “Grab them by the p****” comment
    added September 15, 2017 from Bella Naija
  2. Lai Mohammed speaks like a tout, not fit to speak for a decent govt - Fayose's aide
    added November 17, 2015 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. Woman mails her pubic hair to Donald Trump after his 'Grab her by the P*ssy' comment (photos)
    added October 14, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. 15 meanings of sex to a real man (II)
    added December 23, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. The night Bill Clinton and his loose zipper let Trump dodge the bullet that should have killed his campaign, then walk all over Hillary- Piers Morgan
    added October 10, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog