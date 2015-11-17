Mayweather says Trump spoke like a “real man” for infamous “Grab them by the p****” comment

Undefeated boxing champion Floyd Mayweather has said that Donald Trump‘s infamous “grab them by the p****” comments reflect how a “real man speaks”. Mayweather made this known in an exclusive interview with Hollywood Unlocked released earlier this week. Trump made the comment on an Access Hollywood tape in a private conversation with host Billy Bush. […] The post Mayweather says Trump spoke like a “real man” for infamous “Grab them by the p ...

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added September 15, 2017

from Bella Naija

