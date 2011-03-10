9

Mayweather Versus McGregor! Upgrade to DStv Premium to watch the Greatest Fight in history Live on SuperSports | Tomorrow, August 27th

The greatest fight in history is here! The world boxing champion, Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jnr and the world mixed martial arts champion Connor “The Notorious” McGregor will clash on SuperSport 2 LIVE & in HD and it’s exclusive to DStv Premium. Date: Sunday, August 27th, 2017. Time: 12:00am. The much anticipated Mayweather vs McGregor fight […] The post Mayweather Versus McGregor! Upgrade to DStv Premium to watch the Greatest Fight in history Live on SuperSports | Tomorrow, August 27th ...
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added August 26, 2017
from Bella Naija

