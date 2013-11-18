13

MBGN World 2017 Ugochi Ihezue is an African Queen on the Cover of House of Maliq’s November Issue

MBGN World 2017 Ugochi Ihezue is currently repping Nigeria at the 2017 Miss World competition and we are rooting for her all the way. Click here to find out how to vote for her. Ugochi, who won the coveted crown of the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria a couple of weeks ago, is the cover […] The post MBGN World 2017 Ugochi Ihezue is an African Queen on the Cover of House of Maliq’s November Issue appeared first on BellaNaija.
Added November 07, 2017
from Bella Naija

