McGregor open to boxing again after defeat to Mayweather

Conor McGregor placed himself on a potential collision course with his mixed martial arts paymasters after refusing to rule out further boxing bouts following his defeat to Floyd Mayweather on Saturday. The charismatic Irishman, a two-time Ultimate Fighting Championship world champion, performed creditably before eventually being stopped by boxing legend Mayweather in the 10th round […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added August 27, 2017
from The Punch News

