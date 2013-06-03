23

views
Unfave

Measles ‎Campaign: Only Four States Have Released Counterpart Funding

 As number of outbreak multiplies Kuni Tyessi in Abuja The dream of total eradication of measles from Nigeria is still a far cry from reality as only four states, namely Kebbi, Borno, Nasarawa and Imo have released their counterpart funding into a dedicated account for measles immunisation despite a meeting with the Nigeria’s Governors Forum […]
Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added September 13, 2017
from This Day News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Measles ‎Campaign: Only Four States Have Released Counterpart Funding
    added September 13, 2017 from This Day News
  2. Abuja Carnival: Only four states participate in Durbar
    added December 04, 2016 from The Punch News
  3. Report: Only Eight States Have Database of Poor and Vulnerable
    added April 19, 2016 from This Day News
  4. Electricity: Four states suffer system collapse
    added June 03, 2013 from The Punch News
  5. NMRC: Only Four States Have Agreed to Develop Mortgage Law
    added July 12, 2014 from This Day News