Measles ‎Campaign: Only Four States Have Released Counterpart Funding

As number of outbreak multiplies Kuni Tyessi in Abuja The dream of total eradication of measles from Nigeria is still a far cry from reality as only four states, namely Kebbi, Borno, Nasarawa and Imo have released their counterpart funding into a dedicated account for measles immunisation despite a meeting with the Nigeria’s Governors Forum […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added September 13, 2017

from This Day News

