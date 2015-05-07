12

views
Unfave

Media Leader Biola Alabi Covers ThisDay Style Magazine’s Latest Issue

Biola Alabi, Managing partner Biola Alabi Media, who was also described by Forbes as one of Africa’s power women, is the cover star for ThisDay Style Magazine‘s latest issue. She currently co-hosts the weekend slot of The Morning show with Fauzi Fahm on Arise News Network.  For more grab your copy on stands today. Credits […] The post Media Leader Biola Alabi Covers ThisDay Style Magazine’s Latest Issue appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added May 28, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. Shade Okoya is all Shades of Gorgeous as She Covers ThisDay Style Magazine’s Latest Issue | Photography by Ty Bello
    added April 30, 2017 from Bella Naija
  2. Meet the Boss Lady of LADOL! Amy Jadesimi is the 21st Century Woman for ThisDay Style Magazine’s Latest Issue
    added April 25, 2017 from Bella Naija
  3. The Youngest King in Lagos! Oba Saheed Elegushi, Kusenla lll covers ThisDay Style Magazine
    added April 10, 2016 from Bella Naija
  4. Praiz is Dapper on a Double Cover for Tush Magazine’s Latest Issue
    added May 07, 2015 from Bella Naija
  5. Forty & Fabulous! Tara Fela-Durotoye stuns on the cover of ThisDay Style magazine as She turns 40 | Photography by Ty Bello
    added March 05, 2017 from Bella Naija