22

views
Unfave

Media Personality, Stephaine Coker-Aderinokun goes bridal shopping (photos)

Stephanie Coker and her husband, Olumide Aderinokun will be having their white wedding this year. The couple had their traditional wedding in December 2016. Stephanie confirmed that preparations are now underway after sharing photos of herself shopping in New York at upscale bridal boutique, Kleinfeld Bridal. See another photo after the cut.
Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog

Added February 27, 2017
from Linda Ikeji Blog

Related Nigerian News

  1. Media Personality, Stephaine Coker-Aderinokun goes bridal shopping (photos)
    added February 27, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  2. "Mrs A in the making"... seems like Stephaine Coker can't wait to walk down the aisle
    added November 07, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. Media Personality and TV girl, Stephanie Coker Just got engaged!
    added August 30, 2016 from Bella Naija
  4. More photos of Stephaine Coker's engagement bling
    added August 31, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. Honeymoon off! Stephanie Coker & Hubby Olumide Aderinokun head to Cape Town
    added January 09, 2017 from Bella Naija