Media Personality, Stephaine Coker-Aderinokun goes bridal shopping (photos)

Stephanie Coker and her husband, Olumide Aderinokun will be having their white wedding this year. The couple had their traditional wedding in December 2016. Stephanie confirmed that preparations are now underway after sharing photos of herself shopping in New York at upscale bridal boutique, Kleinfeld Bridal. See another photo after the cut.

Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog

Added February 27, 2017

from Linda Ikeji Blog

