By Chiemelie Ezeobi For reasons yet-to-be ascertained, a medical doctor, identified as Dr. Orji, yesterday stopped his vehicle on the Third Mainland Bridge and jumped into the lagoon. It was gathered that the doctor, who was driven by his driver, had ordered him to park his Pathfinder Nissan Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) marked LND476EE on […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added March 19, 2017

from This Day News