Rapper Meek Mill may face close to 2 years in prison for violating his probation. According to TMZ, Meek who was arrested at a St. Louis airport for fighting in March, and also in August for recklessly driving his motorcycle in NYC, is going to court on Monday, for serious probation violations in his drug and weapons […] The post Meek Mill may face Jail Time for Violating Probation appeared first on BellaNaija.

Added November 04, 2017

