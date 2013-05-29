23

Meet the man who is constructing the first Helicopter in Sierra Leone

Engineer Francis Tucker, is said to be constructing the first Helicopter in Sierra Leone. According to Sierra Loaded report, the helicopter project was initially designed for a year, but due to lack of funding, it’s almost eight years under construction. Engineer Francis is calling on Sierra Leoneans to support him with the remaining funds for the completion of the Helicopter project.
February 15, 2017
