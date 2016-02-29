Meet this guy who has given up his life to look like and work for Cristiano Ronaldo (photos)

Oh yes, the world's most popular sportsman, Cristiano Ronaldo, has a body double, and he appears at occasions for the Real Madrid superstar more often than you realize. Diego Davila, Ronaldo's body double, has revealed in a new interview he gave up his life to work for the former Manchester United footballer saying living another person's life isn't easy. 'I have to take care of my

Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog

Added February 20, 2017

from Linda Ikeji Blog

