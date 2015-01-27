Mega Music Takes Yemi Alade, Olamide, Timaya to Ibadan

Globacom recently gave residents of Ibadan a night to remember as it held its flagship music concert, Glo Mega Music Nationwide Tour, with Olamide Adedeji, Runtown and other music superstars. The Jogor Event Centre, Ibadan, welcomed a capacity audience which seized the opportunity of the show to celebrate the Independence Anniversary with their music idols […]

Added October 14, 2017

