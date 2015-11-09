16

views
Unfave

Meghan Markle’s ex Producing Series about Divorced Woman marrying a British Prince

Meghan Markle‘s ex husband Trevor Engelson is set to be a producer on a TV show about a divorced woman who marries into the British Royal family. The show whose pilot has been greenlit by Fox, according to Deadline, will be centered around a divorced man who has to share the custody of his son with […] The post Meghan Markle’s ex Producing Series about Divorced Woman marrying a British Prince appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added September 27, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. Meghan Markle’s ex Producing Series about Divorced Woman marrying a British Prince
    added September 27, 2017 from Bella Naija
  2. Meghan Markle’s friend is claiming Kate Middleton is throwing shade at Prince Harry's new love
    added March 08, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. Fight erupts at wedding reception after bride's ex distributes photos of her giving him a BJ to the guests (photos & videos)
    added December 22, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. Meghan Markle is giving up acting to be with Prince Harry?
    added March 21, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. License to Cheat: Lil Wayne’s Ex-Wife gives Husband 8 Days in a Year “Hall Pass” & Found Nude Photos on $10,000 Camera She Bought Him
    added November 09, 2015 from Bella Naija