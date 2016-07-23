Meghan Markle’s friend is claiming Kate Middleton is throwing shade at Prince Harry's new love

Blogger Janet Charleston is friends with actress Megan Markle and claimed in a blind item posted on her site, insinuated that Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton isn't that excited about Harry’s new GF Meghan Markle. I don't believe it though (just gossip) but read what she wrote below... Let’s say you’re dating a royal guy and you’re super into each other, and you’ve been staying with

Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog

Added March 08, 2017

from Linda Ikeji Blog

