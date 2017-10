US First Lady Melania Trump accused her husband’s first wife Ivana of making “attention-seeking and self-serving noise” Monday after the former Mrs Trump jokingly referred to herself as the first lady while trying to sell her memoirs. In an interview with ABC News to promote her new book — “Raising Trump” — the 68-year-old Ivana […]

Added October 10, 2017

