login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Oba Akiolu’s lagoon statement: Ambode says Lagos remains home to all tribes, nationalities
Messi commutes prison sentence to fine
Sterling Bank Sponsors ‘Sexually Confident Woman’ Programme
‘Scientists are Developing GM Crops Resistant to Flood, Drought, Climate Change’
‘The Unofficial Christmas Party’ Ready to Fete Nigerian Workers
Trending Nigerian News
TETFund awards N720m contract to renovate UNIJOS burnt library
CIA knew in August that Putin sought to boost Trump
Messi offers to pay $558,000 to avoid 21-month jail sentence
Actor Johnny Depp makes Trump Assassination joke
Grateful Barca shower praise on Qatar
14
views
Melaye drags INEC to court, moves to stop recall process
Added June 23, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
Doyin Okupe says Wike, Amaechi & their aides should be moved to protective custody before the scheduled dates of future elections
added March 21, 2016 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
APC raises the alarm over alleged moves to scuttle elections through judiciary
added January 27, 2015 from
Tribune News
Prominent Muslim lecturer takes TB Joshua to court
added March 15, 2017 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Wife who accused her Abia state Guber candidate husband of domestic abuse, rescinds...goes to court to swear he never touched her
added November 29, 2016 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
14 Year Old American Muslim Boy Wrongly Arrested for Bringing Homemade Clock to School Moves to Qatar
added October 21, 2015 from
Bella Naija
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us