17

views
Unfave

Melaye’s recall: INEC releases amended timetable, fixes Oct 14 for verification

The Independent National Electoral Commission says it will conduct verification for the recall of Sen. Dino Melaye, on Oct. 14. Melaye is representing Kogi West Senatorial District in the National Assembly. The commission disclosed this in its amended timetable and schedule of activities issued by its Secretary, Mrs Augusta Ogakwu, in Abuja on Monday. Ogakwu […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added September 18, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Melaye’s recall: INEC releases amended timetable, fixes Oct 14 for verification
    added September 18, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. Melaye’s Recall: INEC wasting precious time – Senate
    added July 04, 2017 from Bella Naija
  3. Dino Melaye's recall is dead on arrival- Senate Deputy president, Ike Ekweremadu says
    added July 04, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. Court to hear Melaye’s recall case Aug. 7
    added July 27, 2017 from The Punch News
  5. INEC bows to Senate, fixes December 10 for Rivers rerun
    added November 03, 2016 from The Punch News