A former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has lambasted Senate President Bukola Saraki for telling Nigerians that recalling Dino Melaye from the Senate was “a waste of time.” The former education minister replied the senator through a series of tweets where she said that it was irresponsible for him to speak down on the efforts […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added July 05, 2017

from The Punch News