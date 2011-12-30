Meningitis outbreak in Death toll rises to 328 in 16 states, 90 LGAs
The Federal Ministry of Health has issued public advisory warning to
Nigerians as the number of deaths associated with cerebrospinal
meningitis outbreak rises to 328 in 90 Local Government Areas in 16
states including Zamfara, Katsina, Sokoto,
Kebbi, Niger, Nassarawa, Jigawa, FCT, Gombe, Taraba , Yobe, Kano, Osun,
Cross Rivers, Lagos and Plateau.
Minister of Health, Prof
Isaac Adewole,
