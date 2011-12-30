Meningitis outbreak in Death toll rises to 328 in 16 states, 90 LGAs

The Federal Ministry of Health has issued public advisory warning to Nigerians as the number of deaths associated with cerebrospinal meningitis outbreak rises to 328 in 90 Local Government Areas in 16 states including Zamfara, Katsina, Sokoto, Kebbi, Niger, Nassarawa, Jigawa, FCT, Gombe, Taraba , Yobe, Kano, Osun, Cross Rivers, Lagos and Plateau. Minister of Health, Prof Isaac Adewole,

