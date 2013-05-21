Mercedes-Benz the new E-class to Navigate with Voice Control

By Bennett Oghifo Mercedes-Benz has refined mobility with the introduction of vehicular control using voice commands in the new E-class. The auto company has further enhanced the performance of the LINGUATRONIC voice control system for navigation use and entertainment. “This is one of the many efforts aimed at perfecting mobility in the autonomous future,” the […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added August 11, 2017

from This Day News

