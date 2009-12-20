9

Mercy Abang: Pregnant Women in Nigeria Face Detention While in Hospitals

Mrs Audu, 33, gave birth to her first child at the Asokoro General Hospital. She was ecstatic and could not wait to take her newborn home but her joy was short-lived. “We’ve been asked to stay here until we can pay”, looking at her newborn, she said, feigning indifference. “I need Nigerians to help me […] The post Mercy Abang: Pregnant Women in Nigeria Face Detention While in Hospitals appeared first on BellaNaija.
Added September 28, 2017
